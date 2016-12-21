Letters to the Editor
Dear Sir,
The Bulletin has trumpeted many records being broken by Palma’s airport this year. Through your columns, may I put it forward for another accolade - the shortest bus ride ever?
The 100 passengers aboard the 6.55am Ryanair flight to Birmingham today (Wednesday) watched on in dismay as we queued at Gate D92 for a bus to take us to our plane - about ten metres away. As you can see from the photo, we could all have walked there in less time than it takes you to read this sentence.
There was no airbridge to the plane, despite there being only a handful of aircraft departing from a deserted Palma airport all morning. So it may have been health and safety - or, at this time of the year, elf and safety - that determined the need for a bus. If so, then perhaps a rethink is needed as it seems a waste of resources.
We were more in danger of dying from laughter at the whole episode than from any risks walking on the tarmac could have created.
Finally, may I take this opportunity to wish the entire Bulletin team and your readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy 2017.
Richard Chew
Calvia
