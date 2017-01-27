Soller Tunnel Toll



Dear Sir,

I have read that the Soller Tunnel toll is to be abolished early this year?



The Council of Mallorca stated that until then if the alternative route was closed the tunnel would be free.



It has been closed due to the storms and rain but payment is still demanded even if you live in Soller as I do.



When is the date that it will be free? Something tells me its just a con as the tunnel is too lucrative to abandon the toll even for the residents of Soller.



Kind regards,

Cherry