Letters to the Editor
Soller Tunnel Toll
Dear Sir,
I have read that the Soller Tunnel toll is to be abolished early this year?
The Council of Mallorca stated that until then if the alternative route was closed the tunnel would be free.
It has been closed due to the storms and rain but payment is still demanded even if you live in Soller as I do.
When is the date that it will be free? Something tells me its just a con as the tunnel is too lucrative to abandon the toll even for the residents of Soller.
Kind regards,
Cherry
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.