Terror attacks in France, Germany and Belgium this year have highlighted the need for European security services to work together and share vital intelligence amongst security agencies. While Britain may have one foot outside the European Union, the British government has said that it will continue to work closely with its European allies on security issues. I would take this promise a step forward as perhaps the time has come to establish a European intelligence and security organisation.



Europe remains at risk of terror attacks; this was sadly brought home to all with the Berlin Christmas market attack earlier this week. Just like the French and Belgium police and intelligence services earlier this year, the German security services are under the spotlight. The open border policy of some European states needs to be scrapped at once and perhaps the time has come for Europe to have a co-ordinated approach to fighting terrorism. Intelligence on possible suspects needs to be shared swiftly and European police and security services need to work closely together from border guards to actual spies and security analysts.



Europe probably faces its biggest terrorist threat in decades and it is a Europe-wide threat, not just isolated to various countries. Brexit may have marked a turning point for the European Union but the need for greater European intergration on security has never been so great. Europe needs to act as one.