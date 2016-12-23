The Christmas period is always a double celebration for me. That's because 27 years today I started work on this newspaper. Now, you may say how lucky I was to have started work two days before Christmas, but that was the case and I didn´t miss the office party! The paper I joined as a junior cub reporter was completely different to the Bulletin of today and so was Majorca.



In those days of the late 1980s the tourist boom was in full swing and every second tourist on the island in those days was British. The so-called British area of the island in the south stretched from Cala Major to Andratx along the coast. There were literally hundreds of British-owned businesses and the British community had a whole list of clubs and organisations. These days there are a smaller number of British-owned businesses but sadly many clubs and associations have ceased to exist over the years.



Back then there was no satellite television and foreign resident life revolved around the British club scene. These days Majorca is a far more cosmopolitan place and in many parts of the island English or German is now a second language. The tourist millions which have been spent on the island are clearly visible. But during the last 27 years two things haven't changed at all. Majorca remains one of the best places to live in the world and this newspaper continues to prosper and move forward with this island.



Happy Christmas to you all and thank you.