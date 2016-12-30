2016 will be remembered as the year of Brexit and 2017 will probably go down in history as the year that formal divorce proceedings got under way. For the last six months all Britons have been in the dark about their fate post-Brexit but things may start to become clearer in the New Year. The British government has said that it wants to resolve the issue of the status of British citizens living in the European Union bloc as soon as possible. This is certainly a step in the right direction and there are said to be numerous proposals on the table ranging from British citizens "paying" to keep their rights as EU citizens to no change at all for British citizens now living outside Britain in EU countries. It is obviously a complex issue but it needs to be resolved fast and soon because the fate of hundreds of thousands British citizens depend on it. I would like to keep the rights I enjoy at the moment as a British citizen living in an EU country. But only Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson believes that you can have your cake and eat it! So 2017 is going to be a challenging year but at least there could be light at the end of the tunnel after six months of uncertainty following the vote in June. For Majorca I don't think much will change at all. Holiday bookings to the island for next year are already up on last year and I sincerely doubt that there will be any change in the British demand for properties on the island.



Happy New Year To All.