My favourite fast-food restaurant has now become a DIY shop. These days it has control panels similar to the space shuttle and you have to be an astronaut to understand all the instructions. Yes, modern-day technology, where modern-day computers replace staff, has arrived in Palma and effectively it is do-it-yourself ordering and payment. Call me old-fashioned, but I object to having to do the work myself and then having to pay for the privilege with no discount or reward. If this massive fast-food chain wants me to do all the work then they should make it worth my while, because it is just a win-win situation for them, and no one else.



It is the same with banks. I must admit I am getting rather bored at being told to use the cash machine for everything but I have not noticed any reduction in my bank charges. Dear bankers, you can't have your cake and eat it. If you want me to do the work of a cashier, then I should have some reward. We are getting to a point, even in Majorca, when soon you won't deal with people any more, just screens and keyboards. The future is bright they say, but not that bright. The whole process started with petrol stations; in fact it was my first job. Gone are the days when someone actually put petrol in your car, now it is a case of DIY. But no reward, no compensation. If this trend continues, then service will suffer. But before any more businesses embark on yet more technology, check with your clients.