Better late than never! The decision to link Palma airport with the main resorts via a public bus service is an excellent idea but I would like to know why it has taken so long. Ok, you could say that this service already existed: airport shuttle service to the Plaza España then you catch another bus to your resort. But this is direct from the airport, so it is obviously a step in the right direction especially for those tourists who are independent travellers who do not come with a tour firm.



Now, obviously cab drivers are not going to like the idea. Many spend the whole summer season camped out at Palma airport waiting for the lucrative fare to Alcudia or Cala d´Or. I think it is a question of tough luck for cab drivers; they now have competition. Many people are going to prefer going by cab rather than coach. It is quicker, but then the bus is much cheaper. But cab drivers are a force to be reckoned with. They are going to fight the bus all the way because their very livelihoods are at stake. But the Balearic government needs to stand firm. They are going to have a battle on their hands but the bus service will benefit thousands of tourists. The service needs to be made as cheap as possible and as fast as possible. Majorca is lucky to have a first class public transport network. This new service will be the icing on the cake. Public transport direct to the resorts from the airport, doesn't sound like rocket science, but it was.