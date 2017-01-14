It's obviously going to be a hard Brexit, the rest of the EU will not Britain have it any other way, so why does not the government take a leaf out of Trump’s book and start talking tough? Perhaps then certain members of the EU might start taking more notice of the UK’s decision to leave and stop dictating how the UK should proceed.



Merkel has been telling the UK it will not be able to cherry pick, France is backing her and even Spain is getting in there over Gibraltar while maintaining that it wants to maintain good relations with the UK.



Of course it does, what would Spain do without its leading tourism market? Like him or not, Trump does have some good policies and he does appear to have the best interests of the United States at heart.



Obviously, you cannot believe everything a politician says and quite clearly leaders never deliver on everything they promise, but Trump's line on industry and job creation makes sense - so much so that Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front in France, would introduce similar policies.



Trump has started with the big car manufacturers, but who knows where he will finish.



But in the meantime, if you want to build an American car, it has to be built in the United States and Le Pen agrees. One of Renault’s largest plants in Europe, for example, is in Spain.



Trump has forced Ford to make a U-turn on plans to build a new plant in Mexico and even before being sworn in as the new president on Friday, while most of Majorca recovers from the excesses of Sant Sebastian, he has created over 1,000 new jobs in the United States.



So can’t the UK turn round and take a similar stance on Europe? We’re leaving, so why not bring what we manufacture in Europe back when the MEPs come home?