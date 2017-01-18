The single market is meant to be the biggest cherry on the tree and it could work very well in a new and reformed European Union. All nations who are members of the EU can trade freely but there is a problem. Anyone who has moved from Britain to Majorca with electrical items is well aware of the problem. Have you tried using your Britain-bought Dyson vacuum cleaner in Majorca without an adapter? It doesn't work because the plugs are different, and this is the problem. Sir James Dyson said the single market did not work because exporters had to adapt products like his to cater for different languages and different types of plugs. And that in a nutshell makes the single market rather like a vacuum cleaner with the wrong plug!



So perhaps Britain will not lose out so heavily if it does leave the single market. In fact, Sir James said Britain will create more wealth and more jobs by being outside the EU than within it. Of course what the great British inventor is talking about is trade. Obviously Brexit is still bad news for British citizens who live on mainland Europe because we are set to lose some of our EU benefits, such as the vote in local elections, or we may even have to seek a work permit. But when it comes to trade it does appear that Britain just might have a point. I am not going to argue with Sir James; he has shown that Britain can make things successfully.