Donald Trump will become the new president of the United States tomorrow with a clear message: America comes first. Trump has promised to restore US economic power and create hundreds of thousands of jobs. For the British government, still reeling from the result of the referendum on European Union membership, Trump has become their trump card. He supports Brexit, in fact he has said that others in Europe should follow Britain's example, and he has promised a quick and mutual beneficial trade agreement. This must be music to the ears of the Theresa May government.



If Hillary Clinton had become president, Britain would have been even more isolated. She had made it clear that she was no supporter of Brexit and in fact she was looking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as her top ally in Europe. Imagine - Britain with few friends on the continent after Brexit and even fewer in the Clinton White House. Trump offers Britain an opportunity. May can talk tough because she knows that the man in the White House is on standby to pick up the pieces and give his support. Trump is certainly a controversial figure and he has some rather unsavoury views but he was elected by the US people and he should be given the benefit of the doubt. But across the Atlantic his victory could be seen as Britain's best opportunity to make Brexit work. Theresa May may just have that fantastic ingredient which all leaders need - luck.