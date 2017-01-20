The veto
I sincerely thought that the issue of Scottish independence had been settled, but obviously not. The Scottish government want another referendum in two years´ time; so in five years, two referendums. Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish Nationalists, is not going to rest until Scotland votes for independence, but surely Britain needs to be united until the Brexit situation is resolved. The majority of the British people voted for Brexit and the Scottish government needs to respect the result. This was a British referendum.
While Nicola Sturgeon may underline the merits of the European Union, the chances of an independent Scotland joining the EU are slim. The Spanish government has already said that it will veto any Scottish attempt to join the European club. So there is a distinct possibility of an independent Scotland being outside the EU and the rest of Britain as well. Before Scotland starts talking about independence perhaps the EU should be asked if it will be able to join the EU if they break away from Britain. That should be the first task of the Scottish government. During the Scottish referendum campaign, the Stay Camp said that an independent Scotland would be unable to join the EU. Little has changed. Britain may be leaving but Scotland is going as well.
Comments
V. / Hace about 3 hours
Correction: I should have said "They have a whole variety of British and US national papers to read ....... "
V. / Hace about 3 hours
How about some editorials on Mallorcan affairs instead of constantly commenting on Brexit and Trump and more Brexit? I thought that this Bulletin was supposed to be about local affairs for English speaking residents in Mallorca or those who regularly visit the island, particularly for those whose command of Spanish is limited and therefore cannot fully understand the local press. They have a whole variety of British national papers to read all they want about Brexit and US affairs.