It has often been claimed that the majority of British MPs do not support Brexit. In fact a vote to leave the European Union, under normal circumstances, would probably have been rejected by MPs. But that was before the referendum. The ruling by the Supreme Court today was really meant to knock Brexit into touch. Parliament would have to rule on the referendum result and that would delay the whole process. Not really. The government and the opposition have already decided to rush through legislation which will mean that the Brexit calendar will remain in place.



Now, I sincerely hope that those MPs who did not support Brexit will stick to their guns. This is a rather interesting period in British politics. Parliament has been sidelined by the referendum and MPs will be consulted once the outcome has already been decided. The Liberal Democrats are calling for a second referendum and the Scottish Nationalists will vote against Brexit. But the Conservatives and Labour will vote for Brexit. End of story. Parliament will have its say but in the end it will count for very little. I support the legal challenge but unfortunately it appears that MPs are not up for the fight. A sad state of affairs. In the end I doubt that Brexit will be derailed or even delayed by the ruling. In the end it was a rather pointless exercise. The referendum result is final. End of story.