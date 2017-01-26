The British government needs to start actively thinking about the hundreds of thousands of British citizens who are living abroad, many on the European continent. British citizens living in EU countries will probably be the people most affected by Brexit. They may even have to surrender their right to free health care. Can you imagine if British citizens in the UK were told that the days of free health care could be numbered? There would be an outcry which would probably lead to the collapse of the government. Well British citizens on the continent are facing this threat.



Now, I sincerely believe that the British government will come to an agreement with Spain which will effectively mean that our lives will be unaffected but that could be wishful thinking on my behalf. What I would like to see is the British government appointing a committee of MPs who are responsible for British citizens living abroad. It could be part of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee or perhaps it deserves its very own committee. There is growing concern among British citizens about their status post-Brexit. The government needs to listen to their concerns and take action if appropriate. So far I have not seen a single mention by the British government of Theresa May about British citizens living abroad. This is a scandalous state of affairs. We need our voice to be heard in London at the highest level.