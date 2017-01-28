Post-Brexit trade
The other day I was a guest on Radio Ultima Hora to discuss Brexit and the recent ruling by the Supreme Court. I said that the ruling was a hollow victory because parliament would not vote against the wishes of the majority of British citizens and at the same time I underlined the importance of Donald Trump's victory for Theresa May. I said that a trade deal would be agreed shortly after Brexit. The person who was anchoring the programme asked: "So what about Europe?"
That is a very good question because over the last few weeks the tide has rather turned. It appears that it is the EU which has the problem not Britain. And to some extent this is the case. Let's face it, the EU does have some problems and obviously losing one of its key members, the fifth biggest economy in the world and the second biggest in the EU, should be causing some sleepless nights for officials in Brussels.
So far the EU has put a brave face on the Brexit crisis but sooner or later it is going to have to map out its plans for the future without Britain. Already some states appear to have broken ranks. Spain has said that it wants a trade deal with Britain at once. So the emphasis is now on Europe. The EU needs to change because otherwise other countries may just follow Britain's lead and jump ship. A divorce is not good for Europe at all.
S. / Hace about 2 hours
Germany and France are hand in glove controlling the EU. Germany created the Euro currency, to enhance their domination of the EU. NOW, with the UK detaching from these two controlling nations, serious panic is causing their total control. I predict a collapse of both the EU and the Euro. Several Countries and their people want independence,, and returning to their original currencies. Many Germans and French want their currency re instated. Many Countries are already considering effecting referendums, and leaving the EU.