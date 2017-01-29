British prime ministers have become accustomed to being the junior partner in relationships with US presidents and this was clearly underlined once again at Donald Trump's press conference alongside Theresa May on Friday. I thought that the president was both rude and rather indifferent to his British guest. When asked her opinion about the US spat with Mexico, Trump said "the British prime minister has bigger thinks to worry about.". This may be the case but it is for Theresa May to say and not him. When a British reporter picked by May asked a perfectly legitimate question which may not have been to Trump's liking, he replied: "Well, there goes that relationship."



Trump backed Britain on Brexit but he has his own agenda: he is no fan of the European Union. There was no word on the trade deal which Britain so desperately needs and perhaps too much emphasis on Winston Churchill. I thought, though, that May was excellent. She is not a great orator but she certainly got the exposure she needed. So what of the special relationship? I was hoping that May was going to burst into that now famous speech by Hugh Grant in Love Actually: "We may be a small country but we’re a great one, too. The country of Shakespeare, Churchill, the Beatles, Sean Connery, Harry Potter, David Beckham’s right foot, David Beckham’s left foot, come to that. And a friend who bullies us is no longer a friend. And since bullies only respond to strength, from now onward I will be prepared to be much stronger. And the president should be prepared for that."



But no, May was polite and said little. There is no doubt that Trump is a bully and I can see May being strong when required. But I doubt that this relationship is going to be special. A marriage of convenience after a divorce from a long relationship with Europe, I think is the case.