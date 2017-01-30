Those who thought that Donald Trump was just electioneering on the campaign trail were sadly mistaken. Trump’s move to ban entry to the US for citizens from seven largely Muslim countries over the weekend was a key part of his election programme. And I am afraid to say that he has already honoured it. The ban is an outrage but also underlines the fact that the president should be taken very seriously. Trump is not a joke. He is a controversial character who plans to introduce large parts of the manifesto he promised on the election trail.



European leaders were the first to attack thim over his travel ban but at the same time Europe needs to also tighten its borders. Trump has gone over the top but Europe’s idea of open borders is equally as dangerous. Trump’s travel ban will probably cause more problems than it actually resolves and will only help to further spread anti-American sentiment in the Middle East. What is needed are proper security checks at border entry points. This is the only way to combat terrorism.



It has become evident over recent days that the president intends to be as radical in the White House as he was on the campaign trail. His supporters will be over the moon at the speed in which he is introducing policies. His detractors will say that he is an even bigger threat to world peace than the people he wants to stop with his travel ban. Trump has gone too far but Europe hasn’t gone far enough.