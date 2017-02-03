When former prime minister David Cameron mentioned the possibility of a referendum on European Union membership, I sincerely doubt that he ever thought that a) the British public would vote Brexit and b) that parliament would overwhelmingly support the move. I also thought that the majority of British MPs were pro-EU, but it now appears not or that they are not prepared to go against the wishes of the British people. It is quite amazing the sea change in Britain in the last six months; in fact sometimes you have to pinch yourself to realise that all this has happened.



There appears to be no way back now and Brexit is taking hold. Britain also appears to be pushing for a hard Brexit which will mean no single market but British border controls. If Britain imposes greater border controls on EU citizens, then we can expect the same treatment. I sincerely doubt that the EU will agree to greater controls on its citizens living in Britain without returning the favour to British citizens living in the European bloc. So, I suspect that our life in Spain is going to get marginally more difficult. We are living in a new era but it appears that the British government is more interested in trade deals and putting up border fences than ensuring the well-being of its citizens abroad. Immigration was always at the heart of Brexit but I think some forget that there are many British immigrants in EU countries.