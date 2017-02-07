A large percentage of vegetables and fruit consumed in Britain is actually grown in Spain, as the lettuce saga clearly illustrates. As I said in this space over the weekend there is no shortage of lettuces in Majorca, but in Britain they are being rationed. In fact, the lettuce problem has become so pronounced that lettuces are being flown in from the US and prices have skyrocketed since the start of the whole unfortunate saga. My question is simple: if there is no shortage in Spain why haven't the major British supermarkets just ordered more from their Spanish suppliers?



Reading through some of the comments on our website and social media sites over the weekend, there was a range of opinions: one person even suggested that now was the time for stews and dumplings rather than salad and tomatoes - a good point, but watch your waistline! Britain needs to find new markets for vegetables and fruit because the Brexit clock is ticking. But also it might be an idea if Britain tried to be rather more self-sufficient; obviously the weather is a problem but there is such a thing as glasshouses. Just 20 per cent of the British lettuce crop is grown inside.



Seeing empty supermarket shelves in Britain is not a nice sight and the word rationing is a throwback to the 1940s. Britain may have embarked on a new path and is leaving Europe behind, but it may not be a question of having your cake and eat it. It may be a case of salad and rationing.