Lettuce crunch
A large percentage of vegetables and fruit consumed in Britain is actually grown in Spain, as the lettuce saga clearly illustrates. As I said in this space over the weekend there is no shortage of lettuces in Majorca, but in Britain they are being rationed. In fact, the lettuce problem has become so pronounced that lettuces are being flown in from the US and prices have skyrocketed since the start of the whole unfortunate saga. My question is simple: if there is no shortage in Spain why haven't the major British supermarkets just ordered more from their Spanish suppliers?
Reading through some of the comments on our website and social media sites over the weekend, there was a range of opinions: one person even suggested that now was the time for stews and dumplings rather than salad and tomatoes - a good point, but watch your waistline! Britain needs to find new markets for vegetables and fruit because the Brexit clock is ticking. But also it might be an idea if Britain tried to be rather more self-sufficient; obviously the weather is a problem but there is such a thing as glasshouses. Just 20 per cent of the British lettuce crop is grown inside.
Seeing empty supermarket shelves in Britain is not a nice sight and the word rationing is a throwback to the 1940s. Britain may have embarked on a new path and is leaving Europe behind, but it may not be a question of having your cake and eat it. It may be a case of salad and rationing.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
S. / Hace about 1 hour
" if there is no shortage in Spain why haven't the major British supermarkets just ordered more from their Spanish suppliers?" The UK news reports stated that Spain was awash with heavy rain and snow !!!. This was the reason for the shortage of Fruit & Veg. My local Tesco has Iceberg lettuce from Spain. I still think that someone is making money from a so termed shortage of supplies. Large very long Greenhouse structures in UK , are already growing the Countries supply.
V. / Hace about 2 hours
Three consecutive editorials about lettuces in Britain? Come on Jason, I thought you were turning over a new leaf the other day, leaving behind your obssessions with Brexit and Trump and instead commenting on Mallorcan affairs but now you seem to be obssessed with lettuces!