Society
King Felipe warns against the opening of old wounds
King Felipe, making his third Christmas Eve address since succeeding Juan Carlos, has called for there to be a Spain with open arms and outstretched hands within a democratic co-existence based on respect for the law. Now is not the time, he said, for fractures and internal divisions.
He asked political parties to seek dialogue and understanding in promoting basic consensus to overcome the complex political situation which had led to the ten month delay in confirming the investiture of Mariano Rajoy as prime minister. He emphasised that closed wounds should not be opened and that old grudges should not be stirred.
The King did not specifically mention Catalonia in stressing what unites Spain. "Violating rules that guarantee democracy and liberty only leads to sterile tensions and confrontations which resolve nothing and which later lead to the moral and material impoverishment of society".
He spoke of progress, modernisation and well-being requiring democratic co-existence with which to build and "to not destroy". "The great common heritage of Spain deserves the care of everyone."
Felipe said that he was "genuinely proud" of the way in which the Spanish people had reacted to economic crisis and overcome it. This was a reason, he said, for hope that "society maintains these attitudes, these convictions and these values in not being afraid of the future". He went on to say that now is the time to think about what Spain "we want" for the next decades, a Spain that will be "of the young people of today ... to be forged with solidity".
The King, who did not on this occasion refer to corruption or terrorism, spoke of the importance of technological advancement and of education in promoting research and creativity. He also offered words of support for people in the Balearics, Valencia and Murcia who have been affected by the recent floods.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.