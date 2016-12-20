There were population decreases in 24 of the 53 Majorcan municipalities. 20-12-2016

The latest population figures released by the National Statistics Institute show some fairly significant falls in certain coastal municipalities, while there have been notable increases in Palma and the larger towns, with the exception of Calvia.



As of 1 January this year, the population of the capital (the number of people registered with the town hall on the "padrón") was up by 2,371 to 402,949. The coastal municipalities with the greatest decreases were Alcudia (down 467 to 19,296), Son Servera (330 fewer to 11,119), Andratx (minus 220 to 10,873) and Calvia - the biggest drop of the lot, with 748 fewer people and a population down below 50,000 to 49,580.



By contrast with Calvia, which has the second highest population after Palma, the other larger towns - Inca, Llucmajor, Manacor and Marratxi - all registered rises, the greatest having been Llucmajor where the increase was 439 to a total of 35,057. Llucmajor is of course a coastal municipality as is Manacor, where the rise was lower (109 to 40,279), but taking into account various factors, were the falls in the likes of Alcudia and Calvia principally because of foreigners leaving? It is also worth pointing out the case of Deya, where the population fell by 71 to 642. Interestingly, one coastal municipality, Campos, had an increase of 272, while in Pollensa the rise was a more modest 107 to 16,222 and in Soller it was up 143 to 13,791.



Overall, there were decreases in 24 municipalities, but as a whole the population was up by 2,141 to 861,430. The only other regions to have registered increases were the Basque Country, the Canaries, Catalonia, Madrid and Navarre. The total population of Spain went down by 67,374. Despite the rise, Majorca's population has fallen by 14,717 from a peak in 2012.