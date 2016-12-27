Emergencies
Bunyola blaze alarm
A number of people had to be evacuated from their homes in Bunyola this morning after a fire ripped through a top-floor apartment. The blaze broke out in a block of flats just in front of the railway station just after 10.00.
The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed. Over 300 firefighters from the brigades in Soller, Inca and Calvia were involved in the battle to bring the blaze under control.
At 15.00, firefighters were still at the scene, and those who had been evacuated from their homes were being kept clear of the building.
Sources for the fire brigades said that they expected to take another two hours to bring the fire under control and extinguish the flames. The fire apparently broke out in a storeroom full of paper, plastics and paintings which caused a toxic smoke; it will require a great deal of ventilation to get rid of it.
A number of ambulances and the Guardia Civil attended the scene but no injuries were reported.
