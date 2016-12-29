There will be barriers for the big party night during the Sant Sebastià fiestas next month. 19-01-2016 Miquel A. Cañellas

Security measures for upcoming celebrations in Palma are being stepped up in light of the lorry terrorist attacks in Nice and most recently Berlin.



The town hall will be installing heavy barriers at all access points to the Born avenue on New Year's Eve, on 5 January (for the Three Kings parade) and for the Sant Sebastià fiestas later in the month; the Born is the focus of celebrations rather than Plaça Cort because of building works in that square. There will also be concrete barriers at the Plaça Espanya for tomorrow evening's King Jaume I ceremony.



The measures have been adopted following discussions between the town hall, Palma and National Police, and the national government's delegation to the Balearics. The type of barrier for the Born was still under consideration today. Concrete can cause damage to road surfaces, so water-filled barriers are an alternative. Either way, they will be very heavy, and their strength is a reason why a further alternative of pots has been ruled out; they aren't of sufficient strength.



The interior ministry in Madrid has issued recommendations on security for all major cities. Spain has been on a level four terrorist alert standing since June 2015. The ministry appears not to believe there is a need to raise this to the maximum level five; it is understood that there is no specific threat of a terrorist attack at present.



Anti-terrorism security is a matter for the National Police, but the town hall is in charge of the barriers. The city's police will be taking care of traffic and will have heightened presence on New Year's Eve. Some eighty officers will be patrolling Palma, of whom thirty will be in the Born.