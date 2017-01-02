Tourist tax
Tourist tax fraud a target for the government
The regional government is sending out a clear message to anyone looking to defraud it of tax revenues. There is to be a specific department within the tax inspectorate that deals with combating fraud, and a major target of its monitoring will be the payment of tourist tax. The Tax Agency will therefore be ensuring that hoteliers meet their obligations as do owners of holiday rentals.
A challenge for the government this year is ensuring that tourist tax is charged and paid by holiday rentals, while the hoteliers have been complaining bitterly that it must be paid, given the scale of non-hotel accommodation. In essence, the government is seeking to try and make every tourist who comes to the Balearics pay the tax.
The new department will analyse tax fraud and activities where there are risks of fraud. The finance ministry published official information about the department just before Christmas. This announced that there will be more personnel for monitoring tax fraud.
Mike / Hace about 1 hour
Heaven forbid the government don't get there fair share of illgotten gains