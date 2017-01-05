Refugee crisis
Watchtowers to be lit up in support of refugees' plight
Amnesty International has lent its weight to an initiative by teachers at the IES Marratxi school and the Balearic Society of Mathematics which will see watchtowers in Majorca being illuminated in order to draw attention to the rights of refugees.
The lighting-up will take place on Saturday, Amnesty International stressing that it is a move to raise the awareness of the situation of refugees among local authorities and the general public. A statement reads: "The lack of response to this humanitarian tragedy has made us all passive witnesses, if not directly complicit in the deaths of thousands of people at sea."
The watchtowers, built for defensive purposes, will now serve "to light the way for those people, who fleeing war, violence and misery, aspire to a better life". A further objective of the initiative is to remember the legacy of Joan Binimelis: it is the four hundredth anniversary of the death of this Manacor historian, doctor, astronomer and mathematician.
Amensty International has also launched its "I Welcome" campaign, which demands that governments provide protection to refugees and guarantee the respect of their human rights. It wants the Spanish government to "immediately" meet commitments made in respect of the relocation and resettlement of refugees. The organisation is, moreover, urging local authorities to increase the number of reception places, especially for women, children and people who are particularly vulnerable.
There are two parts to the Saturday event. At 13.00 there will be smoke and at 18.15 there will be fire. Numerous watchtowers are involved. Information is available on the Facebook page - Talaies de Mallorca: Torres de defensa pels Drets Humans.
Comments
Mike / Hace about 4 hours
They are not fleeing war they are just spreading it out a bit further wait till her family gets blown to bits then see if she still wants to help
Andy Rawson / Hace about 4 hours
How ironic... The watchtower guards lit fires to warn of Ottoman invaders from North Africa coming to rob and enslave the Mallorcans. 500 years later...
Richard Pearson / Hace about 4 hours
So please tell us how you would distiguish the difference between them. And, after doing so, would you send the "economic migrants"· back to where they came from ?
Sara / Hace about 6 hours
Appalling comments below. How would you like to be refugees fleeing a devastating war? And refugees are not the same as economic migrants.
Steve. / Hace about 7 hours
Is this for real. Surely an early April fool.
Fred-T / Hace about 7 hours
This article had annoyed me more than any other ever on this site. What a load of left wing teacher claptrap. Amnesty International is an outdated bunch of tree huggers. They should go out and get proper jobs instead of living off their parents money. As for the teachers, I suggest they focus on improving Mallorcan kids education as I have seen articles saying the education system in Mallorca is dire. I for one dont want North African economic migrants here, who will end up selling drugs on the Punta Ballena. Disgusted.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 7 hours
I hope it rains.