Construction
Manacor clamping down on illegal building work
Manacor town hall is getting tough on illegal building work - that which is undertaken without having the requisite licence or meeting legal requirements. It is intensifying efforts of monitoring such work, putting a stop to it and applying the relevant penalties.
The urban planning department says that in the event of owners or developers not acting on suspension orders and ceasing work within 48 hours, the town hall will seal properties off.
Those responsible for illegal work have two months in which to request its legalisation. If this proves not to be possible, then the ultimate sanction is demolition if it is not compatible with planning regulations.
In recent months, the town hall has had to deal with various cases, such as the Hotel Monteverde in Porto Cristo. On 25 November, the town hall ordered the immediate suspension of work, having verified that what was being done was not in accordance with what had been communicated to the town hall. The work didn't stop, and so on 2 December the property was sealed off. The electricity supply was also cut off, and the matter was referred to the tourism ministry and to the national ministry for employment and social security.
