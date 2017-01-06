An increasing number of teachers in the Balearics are qualified to take classes in a foreign language. 11-10-2016 R.L.

Something over 14% of the 14,721 teachers in the Balearics are trained and qualified to teach in a foreign language. Of the 2,108 who are, mostly all are qualified to use English. There are just 34 who can teach in French and sixteen who can use German. The great difference between the languages is principally due to demand.



The education ministry wants to increase this 14% and is promoting language learning and the methodology to use a foreign language in the classroom. There are, therefore, various courses to raise language ability to the B2 level (the minimum for primary education) and to C1 for secondary schooling.



The courses are free and are held at official language schools. For the 2016-2017 year, all 375 places on the courses have been taken up. There are waiting lists for subsequent courses. They are conducted on a face-to-face basis and involve 120 hours of instruction.



The ministry also provides courses which aren't specifically for language training in order to be able to give classes. These are to enable teachers to move towards accreditation and to improve their language skills.



Since the controversial TIL trilingual teaching scheme of the previous government was abandoned by the current administration, teaching in a foreign language has become voluntary. Schools can give certain classes in English (or another foreign language) if they have the resources.