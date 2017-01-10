Crime
More than a dozen arrests in Sa Pobla drugs operation
First thing this morning, the Guardia Civil's criminal police launched a drugs operation in Sa Pobla. Some one hundred officers from across the island were involved, as were police dog units and the Guardia's helicopter.
Ten properties were raided, more than a dozen people were arrested and sales points for drugs were closed down. Those arrested are said to be of Maghreb origin.
A large quantity of drugs - cocaine and cannabis - was seized. The operation remains open.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.