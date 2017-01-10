The drugs operation in Sa Pobla today. 10-01-2017 Alejandro Sepulveda

First thing this morning, the Guardia Civil's criminal police launched a drugs operation in Sa Pobla. Some one hundred officers from across the island were involved, as were police dog units and the Guardia's helicopter.



Ten properties were raided, more than a dozen people were arrested and sales points for drugs were closed down. Those arrested are said to be of Maghreb origin.



A large quantity of drugs - cocaine and cannabis - was seized. The operation remains open.