Puerto Soller is having 825,000 euros spent on it this year. 07-10-2007 Andrew Ede

The regional ports authority, Ports de les Illes, is to invest almost 13 million euros up to 2019. The budget for this year is 5.7 million and it will be spent on projects at Cala Ratjada, Porto Cristo, Puerto Andratx, Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller, Portocolom and Barcares (Alcudia).



The largest investment - of 2,271,500 euros - is that for Cala Ratjada, where there have been demands for improvement for several years and which have been coming from hoteliers and restaurant owners as well as the port's users. The total spend will be over eight million euros, and the work will continue until 2019. One of the main requirements is a strengthening of the sea wall.



The Porto Cristo investment is 440,000 euros both this year and in 2018. This is for work on the pier and on the level of the "riuet". In Andratx, 198,000 euros are going on work for the outer harbour. Puerto Pollensa requires 960,000 euros for the installation of electrical infrastructure. A fishermen's building and a car park for Puerto Soller will cost a total of 1.1 million, with 825,000 euros being invested this year. For Portocolom, over 700,000 euros are to go on a ramp, while Barcares needs 302,000 euros this year and next year for what amounts to a total makeover of the small marina.



Ports de les Illes has a total budget of 36.4 million euros this year, which represents an increase of 84%.