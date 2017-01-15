Emergencies
Fire in Miner Petit near Pollensa
The Council of Majorca fire service and Ibanat, the environment ministry's nature agency, issued notification around half six this evening (Sunday) of a forest fire in the area of Miner Petit between Campanet and Pollensa.
The fire service has tweeted that this is a level zero incident but has also said that it is in a difficult area. The north wind, which has been blowing strongly at times today is a factor. Operations to bring the fire under control are not easy and air support from firefighting planes and helicopter is not possible because of the darkness.
