The fire in Miner Petit. 15-01-2017 @Bombers Mca - Majorca Fire Service

The Council of Majorca fire service and Ibanat, the environment ministry's nature agency, issued notification around half six this evening (Sunday) of a forest fire in the area of Miner Petit between Campanet and Pollensa.



The fire service has tweeted that this is a level zero incident but has also said that it is in a difficult area. The north wind, which has been blowing strongly at times today is a factor. Operations to bring the fire under control are not easy and air support from firefighting planes and helicopter is not possible because of the darkness.