Interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido with Maria Salom. 19-01-2017

Maria Salom, head of the national government's delegation in the Balearics, said in Madrid today that security has been and is key to the islands and that it must be strengthened as much as possible.



Salom met with the national interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, Balearic tourism minister, Biel Barceló, and Inma Benito of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, and stressed the need for ever more security to support the islands' tourism. She emphasised to the minister that security is one of the pillars upon which Balearic tourism success is built.



Issues that were considered during their meeting included increases to the number of National Police and Guardia Civil officers, reinforcements for summer police forces (both number and longer periods) and joint patrols with foreign police. There was also discussion of the rotation of officers who come to the Balearics and the complications this can sometimes cause in terms of their accommodation.



Following the meeting, Salom attended the presentation of the Palacio de Congresos and said that it will assist in further tackling seasonality which, bit by bit, is being achieved and will also promote more recovery of the domestic tourism market that was lost during the years of economic crisis.