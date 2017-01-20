The total catch last year was down. 21-03-2016 Miquel A. Cañellas

The total catch by Balearic professional fishermen in 2016 was 3.1 million kilos, a decline of 5.6%. The drop had an impact on the overall value, which fell by over one per cent.



The secretary of the Balearic fishermen's federation, Antoni Garau, says that the reductions were largely the result of weather conditions, especially in the third quarter of last year. There were also the trawler suspensions from February to April, while the mysterious absence of red prawns during the summer affected fourteen boats that fish in the Soller area.



Garau describes 2016 as having been "stable", especially given the weekly stoppages to trawler activity that were in line with European policy to prevent overfishing.



These stoppages will be greater this year, the regional fisheries' directorate having established 14 to 15 days when trawlers will not be able to operate. Because there are 40 boats in all, this will mean a loss of up to 600 days, albeit that the fishermen do receive compensation. This is an issue, though, as the fishermen are not being paid promptly. Garau says that the delays are "excessive".