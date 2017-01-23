Early last June: no play areas and there were no sun loungers either. 03-06-2016

The Alternativa per Pollença party has denounced the repeated failure to comply with contractual obligations for the provision of children's play areas on Puerto Pollensa's beaches. The party is therefore critical of the residents' association which holds the contract and apparently installed only two play areas last year when there should have been ten.



The Alternativa, in opposition but responsible for having enabled the Junts-UMP pact to govern the town hall, says that regardless of which parties are ruling, the story is the same. In 2012 and 2013 there were no play areas on the Tamarells and Albercuix beaches.



Whatever the situation last year, in October the association formally requested a change to the "model" of six play areas. Authorisation from the town hall was received at the start of January in respect of some of these. The association's president, Miquel Cifre, says that these will be installed at the start of the season in April and that they will be of the most up-to-date style. He adds that the delay in the awarding of the concessions for the beaches last year meant that certain facilities had to be prioritised over others. Everything will be in place this year, including the the remaining play areas, he insists.