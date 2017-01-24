Mariano Rajoy says that the cut in airport taxes will help to improve competitiveness. 30-09-2016 P. Lozano

Aena's airport taxes are to be reduced by 2.2% per annum from this year until 2021. Prime Minister Rajoy made this announcement today and said that the 11% reduction over the whole period will aim to improve the competitiveness of Spain's airports and will contribute to maintaining the strength of the tourism sector, which generates 11% of GDP and creates 13% employment.



The airports authority will still have substantial funds for investment, Rajoy added, and he stressed that competitiveness must be pursued with "constant reforming zeal and continuous adaptation".



The reduction is greater than that which the National Competition Commission had been calling for (it had asked for 2.02%) but lower than the 2.59% figure that airline associations had wanted. The Balearic government haf also called for the same level of reduction.



The ministry of development, responsible for air transport, had taken into account the unanimity of opinion calling for a reduction that had come from airport coordination committees, the regulator, airlines and the tourism industry.



Aena had wanted the taxes to be frozen. The new rates will apply from 1 March.