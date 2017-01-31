Transport
Taxi drivers planning to bring roads to a standstill
All taxi associations in Majorca have agreed to take protest action against the government's plan to introduce bus services to certain tourist resorts this summer. The most drastic of the measures being proposed is to flood main roads across Majorca and streets in Palma with cars. This would be done on certain days from February to August and would be designed to bring traffic to a standstill.
"In addition to stopping nighttime service for the whole island, there will be massive concentrations of cars. These jams will be designed to put pressure on the government and make it realise that its plan makes no sense and puts at risk the future of more than 2,000 families," says Biel Moragues, president of the association for self-employed taxi drivers.
At a meeting on Tuesday all the taxi associations were represented as well as those from resorts affected by the bus service plan. Moragues stressed that the drivers won't be pressing their demands for just one or two months. "This will go on for a long time: from February right through the summer season. There is a great deal of upset because of what is happening."
Presidents of other associations made clear that the situation is very delicate but that there has to be forceful action. Antoni Bauzá of the taxi association within the CAEB confederation of business associations said that his members would start protests right away, but accepts that coordinated efforts by all associations will be more effective. "We will mobilise at an individual and collective level. It is inadmissible what is happening. The taxi sector is being 'cornered' for purely political and strategic reasons."
Antoni Cladera of the taxi association within Pimem suggested that other transport groups will join in. "They understand our complaints and are backing us."
holidaymaker / Hace about 1 hour
Just shows how imoral these taxi drivers can be by blocking the roads . I hope one of their familys need a ambulance or fire service while they have the roads blocked. Like other letters stated just take a note of the licence plates of the ones causing the blockage and do not renew the licence and give them points .
Frank / Hace about 8 hours
If obstructing the public highway is an offence, then it's very simple for the Police to fine them or/and put points on their licences like anybody else. They're not entitled to break the law, - they do enough of that when they're working.
Steve Riches / Hace about 9 hours
While we're at it the bus companiew may as well protest about the taxis by parking a couple of buses across their exit lanes at the airport. What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
S. / Hace about 10 hours
If the taxi protest is blocking roads, THEY WILL NOT BE RIPPING OFF passengers with extortionate button pushing increased fares. I will never use an Airport Taxi again !. If Tourists and residents banned the use of taxis, that would stop any road blocks, with no money for dangerous dirty diesel. If the taxi registrations are logged, as they block roads. Then sent to the Authorities that issue their license. Their license can be cancelled, and taxi owners prevented from obtaining another license . Their lucrative rip offs must be stopped.