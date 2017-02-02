The Gelats Valls kiosk being taken away this morning. 02-02-2017

The hamburger stand and the Gelats Valls kiosk in Puerto Pollensa are no more. A crane removed the kiosk this morning and took it to a plot in Llenaire where it will remain while a judge decides if it is the property of the Valls family or the town hall's.



Despite what it said previously, the town hall has finally decided not to issue a tender for the kiosk for the coming season. A statement notes that this has been ruled out as there was no guarantee that the concession would be for a local business, as has been the case until now, and nor could there be a guarantee that it would be for the sale of home-made ice-cream. It is legally impossible to stipulate such conditions.



There are differing opinions locally about developments. Nostalgic ones maintain that the Valls kiosk has been part of the landscape of Puerto Pollensa for decades. Others say that it has been necessary to regularise the situation with the kiosk, as it had never gone out to public tender and is a profitable business.



It was the complaint of the owners of the cafe next to the kiosk which raised the whole issue of the irregular nature of the kiosk. The Valls family has argued that it has a concession and will fight the case in court in order to recover the kiosk. Mayor Miquel Ángel March today made clear that there is no plan to authorise an expansion of the cafe's terrace and to so occupy part of the space left by the kiosk.



The hamburger stand, meanwhile, was also dismantled, the town hall having ordered its closure in response to two court judgements. The owners were warned that if it was not dismantled by 13.00, the town hall would do this for them and send them the bill.