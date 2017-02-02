Rain, rain, rain in Majorca in January. 20-01-2017 Julián Aguirre

It will come as no surprise that January was one of the wettest in Majorca since records began. In ten places, more rainfall was registered than ever before. These were: Serra d'Alfabia with 257 litres per square metre; Binissalem (194); Son Servera (191); Portocolom (187); Colonia Sant Pere (166); Campos (157); Llucmajor (152); the airport (150); Arta (148) and Portopi (147).



Aemet says that on average the rainfall was three times as much as normal for January, but even this was exceeded in certain places. In Montuiri, where there were 212 litres, this figure was 4.4 times above the average. At the airport, the 150 litres were four times as much, while Llucmajor's 152 litres were 3.5 times greater than the average.



As was the case with Montuiri, there were parts of the island which didn't break the all-time rainfall record. The wettest place in Majorca was Lluc, where 424 litres were recorded: a huge amount but not a record for January.



January was also the coldest for the past ten years. Had it not been for warmer weather in the final five days of the month, it would have been the coldest for thirty years.



In the next few days, Aemet is advising that wind will be strong with speeds of 60-70kph reaching at least 80 on Sunday; the wind will start to ease on Monday. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be slightly above average. There is also the chance of some light showers over the weekend.