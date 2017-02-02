Previous work on the motorway caused delays. 15-06-2005 Teresa Ayuga

Work on a six-kilometre stretch motorway between Paguera and Palmanova will start on Monday and last until the first week of June. The Council of Majorca's roads department says that there will be various stages to the work and that the scheduling has been designed to keep traffic disruption to a minimum.



During the first six weeks, resurfacing and barrier repair work will be to the stretch between the Santa Ponsa and Costa de la Calma slip roads in the Andratx direction. This will mean that traffic is diverted onto the old main road between these two points.



From March to mid-April, work will be on the exit and roundabout access for Cala Figuera-Son Ferrer-El Toro in the Andratx direction. Traffic will be diverted to use the Palmanova and Santa Ponsa access. Between early April and the middle of May, there will be nighttime work between Costa de la Calma and Paguera, again heading towards Andratx. This will alternate closures in both the Andratx and Palma directions, with traffic being diverted along the Son Bugadelles road to the Santa Ponsa link.



Further work, from May until the first week of June, will be to the Cala Figuera-Son Ferrer-El Toro to Palmanova-Son Caliu stretch in the Palma direction. This will also be at night. Traffic will run along the old main road.



After the tourism season, work will be resumed in November between Costa de la Calma and Santa Ponsa going towards Palma.