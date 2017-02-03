Parents associations want panga to be excluded from school meals. 02-02-2017 R.L.

The directorate for public health in the Balearics has issued an assurance that there is no evidence that panga fish is harmful to health and is unsafe.



A scare about panga has led to calls for it to be excluded from school meals, but the directorate says that it has no plans to do so. It stresses that there are periodic checks on school menus, just as there are with food in restaurants and bars. If there is any formal request to assess the removal of panga, then it will contact the national ministry (for food) to check if there is any evidence that the fish is harmful.



Despite this, Palma town hall has issued an order to municipal nursery schools to not include panga in their meals; several of the schools had already stopped using it, notes the education department.



The town hall's order is a response to a request by the Balearic federation of parents associations.