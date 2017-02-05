Weather
Amber alert for high winds
Aemet has issued a level two amber alert warning for high winds today in Majorca. Gusts of up to 100kph are being forecast, with waves of up to seven metres. At sea, the forecast is for the wind to strengthen to gale force 8 later in the day. Civil Protection is advising the public to exercise caution and keep away from risky coastal areas.
S. / Hace about 1 hour
Lettuces will be blown away, more money making shortages. Hang on to your Cloches, and Greenhouse growing constructions !.