Wind has knocked trees down all over Majorca. 05-02-2017 Gori Vicens

By early afternoon, the 112 emergency services had dealt with 46 incidents in Majorca caused by the high winds. There were 22 in Ibiza as well. Among these incidents were 37 fallen trees, with the eastern part of the island around Portocolom and Porto Cristo particularly affected.



The emergency services have been kept busy across Majorca, with incidents in Palma, Calvia, Llucmajor, Santanyi, Son Servera, Alcudia as well as in the Tramuntana, Algaida, Porreres and Llubi.



Two youths were knocked into the sea by waves in Santa Ponsa and were rescued by a passer-by and Guardia Civil officers, one of whom, along with the two youths, needed hospital treatment for light injuries.



The amber alert for wind and rough seas will remain in place into tomorrow.