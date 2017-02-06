Residents will no longer be entitled to a discount on the Soller train. 07-10-2007 Andrew Ede

From the start of April, the discount for residents travelling on the Soller train will no longer apply. This follows a complaint lodged with the European Commission by a German citizen and the commission's instruction to the Balearic government that it has to remove the discount because of discrimination on nationality grounds.



The regional director-general for transport, Jaume Mateu, said yesterday that the European Union believes that resident discounts amount to unequal treatment of people from other countries. The government was told that if it didn't stop the discount, sanctionary proceedings would be initiated.



Mateu added that his directorate is working with the Ferrocarril de Soller company on a system which rewards passengers who use the service more than once.



A single ticket on the train costs sixteen euros, but for residents it is seven euros.