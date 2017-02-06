Transport
Soller train discount to stop because it is discriminatory
From the start of April, the discount for residents travelling on the Soller train will no longer apply. This follows a complaint lodged with the European Commission by a German citizen and the commission's instruction to the Balearic government that it has to remove the discount because of discrimination on nationality grounds.
The regional director-general for transport, Jaume Mateu, said yesterday that the European Union believes that resident discounts amount to unequal treatment of people from other countries. The government was told that if it didn't stop the discount, sanctionary proceedings would be initiated.
Mateu added that his directorate is working with the Ferrocarril de Soller company on a system which rewards passengers who use the service more than once.
A single ticket on the train costs sixteen euros, but for residents it is seven euros.
Comments
Ged Tierney / Hace about 2 hours
This is the type of European intervention that persuaded so many Brits to vote out.
V. / Hace about 5 hours
What has this to do with nationality? The discount is for residents of any nationality. Other towns, cities, countries have transport discounts for residents. Why does Mallorca have to be any different? What next – Palma EMT buses?
zaax / Hace about 5 hours
Its easy anyone can do it.
http://ec.europa.eu/atwork/applying-eu-law/make_a_complaint_en.htm
sargic / Hace about 6 hours
Unbelievable !! I would enjoy knowing why this Citizen, who felt so strongly being discriminated against took all the time and effort to take this to the European Court for. What has he or she gained, nothing, he or she still as a none-resident must pay 16 euros, but I am sure that his fellow German Citizens who are resident on the island along with the rest of residents here cannot thank him or her enough.
Andy Rawson / Hace about 6 hours
Surely the same EU thinking applies to the residents discount between the Balearics and the mainland?