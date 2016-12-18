Numancia players celebrate as they overcome Mallorca 3-1. 18-12-2016 @LaLiga

Numancia 3 - Real Mallorca 1



Mallorca away at Numancia in Castile and Leon, one place and point above them in eighteen spot going into the match.



Pablo Valcarce with a header put Numanica ahead on 15 minutes. There was a more or less immediate response from Mallorca, Rodríguez equalising three minutes later. Del Moral restored the home team's lead a minute before the break, with Numancia having had the better of the game. As the teams were leaving the pitch, Brandon was shown red for protesting.



Calvo went close with a header soon after half-time, and then Del Moral headed in his second on 57 minutes. Both Ripa and Álvarez could have extended Numancia's lead soon after; not that this mattered.



Another bad result for Mallorca. New coach Olaizola needs the Christmas break to work things out. With Mallorca in the bottom four and with two defeats since taking charge, he might find his tenure is shortlived.



Numancia

Fernández; Orfila, Gutiérrez (Escassi 67), Calvo, L. Valcarce (Ripa 45); Galarreta, Pérez; P. Valcarce, Álvarez, Mateu; Del Moral (Morillas 78)



Mallorca

Cabrero; Pleguezuelo (Ansotegi 70), Yuste, Raíllo, Oriol; Rodríguez, Domínguez (Díaz 60), Culio; Lago Junior (Roigé 60), Lekic, Brandon