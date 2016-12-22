Maheta Molango, Real Mallorca's general manager, has a lot on his plate this Christmas. 07-01-2016

After last Sunday's shocking 3-1 loss at Numancia, things have gone from bad to worse for Real Mallorca. Fans have been left suitably unimpressed after a local newspaper published a full-page spread condemning eight of our players, who celebrated in a Madrid night club after the defeat. The get-together, although not breaking any club rules, took place at the start of the short holiday break.



The point is that it was distinctly untimely after what had happened on the pitch hours earlier. Many Mallorca fans took to social media saying they took a dim view of these players acting without a care in the world when the supporters are suffering from the team's inadequacies. The players should have gone on holiday with their tails between their legs, not whooping it up and having a jolly. The whole Son Moix caboodle has gone pear-shaped as the team are unable to roll their sleeves up and start fighting for everything. What makes the whole situation thoroughly depressing is that there's not enough talent available to haul the side back up the league towards respectability.



Since the defeat, the local media have had a field day, with fingers being pointed in the direction of our general manager, Maheta Molango, and the director of football, Javi Recio. None of the players brought in during the summer have pulled up any trees, even though most of them are either on loan or free transfers when there was supposedly some money in the war chest for signing new players. Only Culio in midfield has really put in an effort but his form has dipped of late. Molango has escaped all this flak as he is on holiday in his native Switzerland until Tuesday.



It seems likely that several new faces could arrive in January but the big questions now are - who leaves to make room and who in their right mind would want to come to a team that's struggling to stay in La Segunda? Club owner Robert Sarver was at the Numancia debacle and was reported to have commented after the game that the playing situation was “unacceptable”. One wonders how long he'll put up with this horror show.