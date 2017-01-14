Sasa Zdjelar, a loan signing for Real Mallorca 13-01-2017

Real Mallorca face the daunting task of playing the most improved team in our league this season, Getafe, at midday tomorrow. The Madrid team are in third place and unbeaten in five outings. In our weirdly competitive La Liga 1/2/3 that's full of equally rubbish teams, Getafe have come from a relegation place to promotion candidates in a few short weeks.



The Palma side were dealt a blow on Monday when it was revealed that arguably our most consistent player Juan Culio will be out for at least six weeks. He picked up a calf muscle injury early on in our 2-0 win against Mirandes, and after a scan came the bad news. More injury woes piled up for coach Javier Olaizola during the week when after we drew 1-1 with third-placed Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin (who were here for a winter training camp) in a friendly: Hector Yuste and Biel Company picked up knocks. Yuste damaged ribs, while Company sustained a knee injury and will be out for a couple of weeks. What is it with modern football players picking up injuries left, right and centre? What a load of lightweights they are and wouldn't last five minutes up against hard men from the past like Tommy Smith, Norman Hunter or “Chopper” Harris.



Also missing is Lago Junior, who's suspended, but leading scorer Brandon Thomas is back and should play up front alongside Lekic. It would be a minor miracle if we get even a point from this game but our precarious league position means results are much more important than performances.



After a midweek win, Valencia side Levante, who were relegated last season, are now seven points clear at the top of Liga 1/2/3 and are nailed on to go straight back up again, a feat Real Mallorca failed to do four years ago.



General manager Maheta Molango and director of football Javi Recio are still on the lookout for on-loan or even free transfer players to bring in to strengthen the squad. Finding another striker is proving to be a headache. Let's face it, who wants to come to a club who are languishing in the bottom half of the league and whose only ambition at the moment looks to be just to stay another season in the second division?



Mallorca made their second foray into the winter signing on Friday when they brought in a 21-year-old Serbian Under-21 International midfielder Sasa Zdjelar on loan until the end of the season. He's arrived from Greek league winners Olympiakos on a recommendation from former Mallorca legend Ariel Ibagaza, who is now a coach with the Athens club. It doesn't look like we'll see his integration just yet as he hasn't played a game since last summer and will need time to reach match fitness.



His arrival could see the disappointing youngster Damia Sabater go out on loan until the end of the season. The club are keen to promote youth to the first team and are expected to give professional contracts to several promising youngsters, including James Boriko who made such an impact against Mirandes, and a B team player Fernando Caño. We're not allowed to spend any more than a certain percentage of our annual budget on players' wages. That would probably mean top earners like Oscar Diaz and Diogo Salamao, who haven't made regular first team appearances, will be sold before the end of January and whatever money Mallorca get for them will go on replacements.