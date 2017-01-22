Mallorca players celebrate Lekic's goal with the small band of away fans. 22-01-2017 @LaLiga

Reus 1 - Real Mallorca 1



A much-changed Mallorca away at Reus. The home side had seven more points than Mallorca going into the game and were two points short of a play-off spot. But they have proved as capable of losing (or drawing) at home as winning and went into the match with the lowest goals-for tally at home in the league.



That scoring record should have been improved early in the game, when a penalty was awarded against Mallorca's keeper Cabrero. Miramón missed the fourth-minute spot kick. Lekic hit the woodwork just after Lago had gone close and then in the sixteenth minute he put the visitors ahead.



While Reus had greater possession, Mallorca posed the greater threat. Moutinho hit the post ten minutes into the second period. Things seemed to get even better for Mallorca when Díaz was shown a straight red, but two minutes later García was off for Mallorca for a second yellow offence. With quarter of an hour to go, Máyor equalised. Carbiá, who set up the goal just after coming on as a sub, drew a save from Cabrero as Reus went in search of the win. Olmo went close in time added on, but Reus, and Mallorca, had to settle for the one point.



Reus

Badia; Campins (Haro 84), Atienza, Olmo, Martínez; Folch, Garai; Querol (Carbía 73), Miramón (Silva 69), J. Díaz; Máyor



Mallorca

Cabrero; Juanjo, Yuste, Rodríguez, García; Domínguez, Vallejo (Pleguezuelo 87); Moutinho, Lago Junior, James (Zdjelar 59); Lekic (O. Díaz 70)