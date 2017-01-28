Brandon and Lago celebrating a goal. Will they be celebrating against Cadiz? 23-10-2016 Miquel Borras

Real Mallorca play third place Cadiz at the Son Moix tonight. The Andalusian side came up through the play-offs last summer and, after an indifferent start, have only lost one of their last six games and look a serious contender for promotion.



There's a strong Mallorca connection with the visitors. Their coach, Alvaro Cervera, played as a winger at the old Luis Sitjar ground between 1987/1992, making 140 appearances. Thirty-six-year-old Dani Güiza is a Real Mallorca footballing legend and returned to his native Cadiz in 2015. Dani played for us in season 2007/8 and was our and Spain's leading scorer that season with 27, all scored from open play.



Another striker who came here on loan last year is Alfredo Ortuño. The Murcia-born hit-man scored four goals in 19 appearances and is this season's second top La Segunda scorer with 13.



It's been another hard working week for Mallorca coach Javier Olaizola on the training ground and his line-up tonight, with the exception of the suspended Yuste, is probably the strongest starting XI of the season, especially up front. It's expected that Dejan Lekic will lead the line with Lago playing just behind him and Mountinho and Brandon down the flanks. Oriol was having a late fitness test yesterday. Lekic has scored in his last three games and has hit the woodwork twice in his last two as has Moutinho. A lot is expected of Lekic at the moment as the club have given up on making any more transfer window signings, basically because they can't find anybody suitable who wants to come here, with the team struggling to get back up the league.



Somebody asked me the other day what would happen to the club if, God forbid, we were relegated. It would probably mean the death knell for the club in its present form as they would slip into the regionalised and theoretically amateur second division B (or Third division) with its 80 teams spread across four sub divisions.



Having said that the following doesn't make for good reading. A recently-published audit reveals the delicate financial state of Real Mallorca. The club closed the last financial year with an eight million euro deficit after a season in which sporting costs rose by one million euros. The report reflects a total debt of 36 million euros and last year the club was on the brink of bankruptcy. There are two reasons for this loss: 1) the club no longer received any benefits for relegation; and 2) didn't find a sponsor to cover the losses. The shareholders have changed, but the club continues to be a big black hole into which huge amounts of money disappear.



The net worth (13.59 million) was close to being less than half of the social capital (26.66 million). If it had fallen below that figure the club would have entered an irreversible descent into dissolution. This critical situation forced the shareholders to take the painful decision to reduce the capital. That was approved by the board in December so doesn't appear on this latest audit and served to cover the deficit of eight million euros.



The 64-page economic report is bad news for Real Mallorca and of course it isn't helped by them being stuck in the bottom half of La Segunda. The total debt rose to 36 million (32.15€ long term and 3.9€ short term). At today's date this amount is lower as the reduction in capital doesn't count and gives a breather to the treasury but is still high for a club which has a strict calendar of debts to be paid. Relegation and the massive fall in TV revenue haven't helped our cause. Mallorca continue to have the costs of a first division team with the income of a second division one. Only counting basic costs (electricity etc.), it has spent the astronomical sum of 500,000 euros a month. One of the main differences between the last two years is the profit from selling players. The 229,080 euros from the year 2015/16 pales in comparison with the 3.55 million made from the sale of Marco Asensio to Real Madrid.



New owner Robert Sarver has his work cut out. His takeover has already cost him a significant sum of cash, and it's going to cost him a lot more before he can sit back and enjoy the ride. The best way to improve Real Mallorca's serious financial distress is to get promotion to La Liga. But we're not alone, however. The debts paint an alarming picture of just how difficult it is for many clubs to survive.