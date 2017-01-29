Real Mallorca
No goals as Mallorca squander chances against Cadiz
Real Mallorca 0 - Cadiz 0
Cadiz, doing well after their promotion, posed a strong challenge for Mallorca, who came into the match after two away draws. Cadiz, though, caused an early scare, Álvaro García hitting the woodwork after thirteen minutes.
Moutinho was the greatest threat for Mallorca, the home side dominating possession and making the greater chances. Both keepers were being kept busy, though. Lago's effort with thirteen minutes left could have broken the deadlock, but was deflected away and soon after Garrido hit a post for Cadiz for a second time. Mallorca kept trying to break their duck, James and Zdjelar ratcheting up the number of goal attempts.
In the end, a nil-nil scoreline didn't reflect the match.
Mallorca
Cabrero; Juanjo, Raíllo, Rodríguez (Pleguezuelo 28), Campabadal; Domínguez, Vallejo (Zdjelar 45): Moutinho, Lago Junior, Brandon; Lekic (James 76)
Cadiz
Alberto; Carpio, Aridane, Migue, Brian; Garrido, Eddy; Álvaro García, Cruz (Mari 77), Aitor García (Salvi 71); Ortuño (Güiza 86)
Attendance: 9,961
