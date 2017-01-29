Brandon in action against Cadiz at the Son Moix today. 29-01-2017 Miquel Àngel Borràs

Real Mallorca 0 - Cadiz 0



Cadiz, doing well after their promotion, posed a strong challenge for Mallorca, who came into the match after two away draws. Cadiz, though, caused an early scare, Álvaro García hitting the woodwork after thirteen minutes.



Moutinho was the greatest threat for Mallorca, the home side dominating possession and making the greater chances. Both keepers were being kept busy, though. Lago's effort with thirteen minutes left could have broken the deadlock, but was deflected away and soon after Garrido hit a post for Cadiz for a second time. Mallorca kept trying to break their duck, James and Zdjelar ratcheting up the number of goal attempts.



In the end, a nil-nil scoreline didn't reflect the match.





Mallorca

Cabrero; Juanjo, Raíllo, Rodríguez (Pleguezuelo 28), Campabadal; Domínguez, Vallejo (Zdjelar 45): Moutinho, Lago Junior, Brandon; Lekic (James 76)



Cadiz

Alberto; Carpio, Aridane, Migue, Brian; Garrido, Eddy; Álvaro García, Cruz (Mari 77), Aitor García (Salvi 71); Ortuño (Güiza 86)



Attendance: 9,961