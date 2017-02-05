Yuste in action for Mallorca during the defeat away in Oviedo. 05-02-2017 @LaLiga

Real Oviedo 2 - Real Mallorca 1



Mallorca away at Oviedo, the home side pressing for play-off spot and Mallorca, as usual, flirting with a relegation place. Not a great start for the visitors, Toché putting Oviedo ahead on seven minutes. Both keepers were kept busy as headers from first Raíllo drew a save from Carlos and then Cabrero stopped Vila's effort. Brandon's 35th minute shot went just wide and four minutes later Raíllo equalised following Moutinho's free kick.



Into the second half, and things were looking like stalemate before Linares headed just past the post and immediately afterwards (in the 70th minute) Costas headed Oviedo back into the lead. Linares could have made it three, as Mallorca, having created more opportunities throughout the match, failed to apply any real pressure towards the end. The defeat pushes them into the bottom four.



Oviedo

Carlos; Johannesson, Costas, Verdés (Linares 55), Christian, Varela (Fernández 60); Susaeta (Domínguez 83), Rocha, Vila, Berjón; Toché,



Mallorca

Cabrero; Juanjo, Yuste, Raíllo, García (Angelino 75); Lago Junior, Zdeljar (Culio 81), Domínguez, Moutinho (James); Lekic, Brandon