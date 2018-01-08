Queues for passport control last summer. 08-01-2018 Ian Rice

Dear Sir,

I totally agree with every word of the letter from Adrian and Judy Cowan published in the Majorca Daily Bulletin regarding passport control.



I recommend Soller as a holiday destination to a friend who has travelled the world over last year. On his return I asked how he enjoyed Majorca, he loved Soller but stated strongly that he would never return to Majorca again, because of the shambles at passport control last year.



When I arrived at Palma last night there was a long queue and the passport officers appear to be dealing with only one flight.



I attach a picture taken last July of a long queue at Palma airport passport control. Are we heading back to long queues this summer?



Regards,

Ian Rice





Dear Sir,

We arrived at Palma airport yesterday, Saturday, efficient bus transfer from plane to terminal, then 30 minutes delay at passport control. Two operators scanning every passport, which is good for security but the delay gives a poor first image for the island. It is obvious that more security operatives are required if continual delays are to be avoided.



Will