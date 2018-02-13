An open letter to Carlos( no rank or surname given), CO of the military base, Puig Mayor - following the piece in ¨Humans of Majorca¨ in Sunday’s MDB



Dear Sir,

Perhaps you can explain why the general public are prohibited from accessing the highest point on the island of Majorca. I understand there is a military base and I was told it provides a very useful radar picture of the whole of the western Mediterranean. However there are military bases throughout the European union where the public can access up to the outer limits – ie the fence around the outside. Does the military really need to occupy the entire mountain and thereby deny the public what must surely be one of the most spectacular views in Europe, if not beyond. I know there used to be access to groups with ¨special permission¨ because some years ago the visit I was on was cancelled by the military at the last moment. Surely it is about time for the military to be a little more accommodating to the people who pay for their services.

Yours faithfully,

John Little

Better in Winter

Dear Sir,

I have discovered one thing at least in Majorca which is most definitely “Better in Winter”. And that’s the journey through security at Palma airport! This was the deserted state of it at 10.45am on Saturday - not a passenger in sight! It’s perhaps not a shining example of what the marketing gurus had in mind.

But for frequent travellers who have to face the daily chaos in Summer, it’s bliss!

Yours

Richard Chew

Calvia